Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSSEP) Announces $0.20 Monthly Dividend

Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSSEP – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, March 22nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.2031 per share on Friday, April 15th. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th.

Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment has raised its dividend by 26.0% over the last three years.

Shares of CSSEP opened at $25.00 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.67. Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment has a 52-week low of $23.29 and a 52-week high of $29.20.

Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment, Inc operates as a streaming video-on-demand company in the United States and internationally. It owns and operates various ad-supported and subscription-based video-on-demand (VOD) networks, including Crackle, Popcornflix, Popcornflix Kids, Truli, Pivotshare, EspaÃ±olflix, and FrightPix.

