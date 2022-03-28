Eastern Bank Has $410,000 Holdings in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Eastern Bank lessened its holdings in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) by 14.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,506 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 569 shares during the quarter. Eastern Bank’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $410,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Starbucks by 7,075.0% during the 4th quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 287 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Starbucks during the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Starbucks by 157.9% in the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 361 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. 69.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Starbucks stock opened at $87.45 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $91.91 and a 200 day moving average of $105.13. Starbucks Co. has a 52 week low of $78.92 and a 52 week high of $126.32. The company has a market cap of $100.59 billion, a PE ratio of 23.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.91.

Starbucks ( NASDAQ:SBUX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The coffee company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.08). Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 56.17% and a net margin of 14.47%. The business had revenue of $8.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.95 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.61 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Starbucks Co. will post 3.35 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th will be issued a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.24%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.83%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Starbucks from $122.00 to $116.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Citigroup lowered their price target on Starbucks from $129.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Stephens cut their target price on shares of Starbucks from $135.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on Starbucks from $142.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Guggenheim decreased their target price on Starbucks from $115.00 to $107.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Starbucks presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $114.42.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

