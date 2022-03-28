3M (NYSE:MMM) Shares Sold by Eastern Bank

Eastern Bank trimmed its holdings in 3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 4,557 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 97 shares during the period. Eastern Bank’s holdings in 3M were worth $810,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of 3M by 4.4% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 41,630,784 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $7,302,871,000 after buying an additional 1,739,749 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of 3M by 16.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,903,837 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,172,678,000 after purchasing an additional 832,796 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in shares of 3M by 44.9% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,120,451 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $371,968,000 after purchasing an additional 656,752 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in 3M by 95.1% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,179,430 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $213,984,000 after acquiring an additional 574,988 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Freres Gestion S.A.S. acquired a new position in 3M in the 4th quarter valued at about $67,950,000. Institutional investors own 66.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on MMM. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on 3M from $184.00 to $173.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Citigroup cut their price objective on 3M from $190.00 to $175.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Argus cut their price target on 3M from $225.00 to $190.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on 3M from $155.00 to $147.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on 3M from $186.00 to $161.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $174.73.

Shares of MMM opened at $150.46 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The company has a market capitalization of $85.93 billion, a PE ratio of 14.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.97. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $155.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $170.48. 3M has a one year low of $139.74 and a one year high of $208.95.

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.28. 3M had a net margin of 16.75% and a return on equity of 40.84%. The business had revenue of $8.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.58 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.38 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that 3M will post 10.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, March 12th. Investors of record on Friday, February 18th were paid a dividend of $1.49 per share. This represents a $5.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.96%. This is an increase from 3M’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.48. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 17th. 3M’s payout ratio is 58.89%.

3M Company Profile

3M Company operates as a diversified technology company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Safety and Industrial; Transportation and Electronics; Health Care; and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

