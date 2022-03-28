Eastern Bank Boosts Stock Position in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Eastern Bank raised its holdings in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,472 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the quarter. Eastern Bank’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $1,147,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Core Alternative Capital acquired a new position in shares of AbbVie during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in AbbVie in the 3rd quarter valued at $43,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of AbbVie by 530.0% in the 3rd quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares during the last quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of AbbVie in the 3rd quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, Strategic Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of AbbVie in the 3rd quarter valued at $59,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.62% of the company’s stock.

Get AbbVie alerts:

In related news, Vice Chairman Robert A. Michael sold 43,105 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.25, for a total transaction of $6,390,316.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Brian L. Durkin sold 18,628 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.01, for a total transaction of $2,794,386.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 106,819 shares of company stock worth $16,155,094 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on ABBV shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on AbbVie from $117.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on AbbVie from $129.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Redburn Partners assumed coverage on AbbVie in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. SVB Leerink reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of AbbVie in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price objective on AbbVie from $135.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $149.31.

Shares of ABBV opened at $161.33 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $146.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $128.29. AbbVie Inc. has a 52 week low of $103.84 and a 52 week high of $161.98. The firm has a market cap of $284.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.16, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.79.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $3.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.28 by $0.03. AbbVie had a net margin of 20.54% and a return on equity of 164.05%. The firm had revenue of $14.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.96 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.92 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that AbbVie Inc. will post 14.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 15th will be issued a $1.41 dividend. This represents a $5.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 13th. AbbVie’s payout ratio is 87.44%.

AbbVie Company Profile (Get Rating)

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal BehÃ§et's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), and VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABBV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for AbbVie Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AbbVie and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.