Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC Has $23.80 Million Stock Position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC boosted its stake in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 76.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 403,061 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 174,008 shares during the quarter. Pfizer makes up approximately 1.6% of Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $23,801,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Ibex Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. TFO TDC LLC increased its holdings in Pfizer by 126.9% during the fourth quarter. TFO TDC LLC now owns 667 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 373 shares during the last quarter. Core Alternative Capital bought a new position in Pfizer during the third quarter worth $30,000. Kozak & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Pfizer during the third quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Level Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the fourth quarter valued at about $59,000. 64.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE PFE opened at $52.78 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.40. Pfizer Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $35.64 and a fifty-two week high of $61.71. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $298.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.71, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 0.76.

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.23. Pfizer had a return on equity of 34.53% and a net margin of 26.97%. The business had revenue of $23.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.20 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.42 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 104.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 7.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have commented on PFE. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Pfizer from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut Pfizer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Pfizer from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Cowen raised their target price on Pfizer from $56.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.05.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and women's health under the Premarin family and Eliquis brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines, and oral COVID-19 treatment under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zavicefta, Zithromax, Vfend, Panzyga, and Paxlovid brands.

