Easterly Government Properties (NYSE:DEA) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Easterly Government Properties (NYSE:DEA – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.340-$1.360 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

NYSE:DEA opened at $21.03 on Monday. Easterly Government Properties has a 52-week low of $19.64 and a 52-week high of $23.65. The company has a market cap of $1.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.09 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 3.46 and a current ratio of 3.46. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.38.

Easterly Government Properties (NYSE:DEA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.02). Easterly Government Properties had a return on equity of 2.20% and a net margin of 10.94%. The firm had revenue of $71.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $72.11 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.32 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Easterly Government Properties will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, March 10th were paid a $0.265 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $1.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.04%. Easterly Government Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 302.86%.

DEA has been the subject of several research reports. Jefferies Financial Group cut Easterly Government Properties from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, January 10th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Easterly Government Properties from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, January 7th. Raymond James downgraded shares of Easterly Government Properties from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Easterly Government Properties from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $25.10.

In related news, Chairman Darrell W. Crate sold 19,594 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total transaction of $411,474.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman Darrell W. Crate sold 10,000 shares of Easterly Government Properties stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.81, for a total value of $208,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 43,594 shares of company stock valued at $926,664 in the last three months. Insiders own 9.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Easterly Government Properties by 10.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,692,523 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $382,596,000 after purchasing an additional 1,590,968 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in Easterly Government Properties by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 726,778 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $16,658,000 after acquiring an additional 42,715 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Easterly Government Properties by 7.1% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 470,497 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,720,000 after purchasing an additional 31,336 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Easterly Government Properties by 54.3% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 420,708 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,643,000 after purchasing an additional 148,138 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. grew its position in Easterly Government Properties by 24.7% in the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 326,458 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,482,000 after purchasing an additional 64,733 shares during the period. 90.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Easterly Government Properties, Inc (NYSE:DEA) is based in Washington, DC, and focuses primarily on the acquisition, development and management of Class A commercial properties that are leased to the U.S. Government. Easterly's experienced management team brings specialized insight into the strategy and needs of mission-critical U.S.

