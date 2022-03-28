Easterly Government Properties (NYSE:DEA) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Easterly Government Properties (NYSE:DEA – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.340-$1.360 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.
NYSE:DEA opened at $21.03 on Monday. Easterly Government Properties has a 52-week low of $19.64 and a 52-week high of $23.65. The company has a market cap of $1.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.09 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 3.46 and a current ratio of 3.46. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.38.
Easterly Government Properties (NYSE:DEA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.02). Easterly Government Properties had a return on equity of 2.20% and a net margin of 10.94%. The firm had revenue of $71.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $72.11 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.32 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Easterly Government Properties will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
DEA has been the subject of several research reports. Jefferies Financial Group cut Easterly Government Properties from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, January 10th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Easterly Government Properties from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, January 7th. Raymond James downgraded shares of Easterly Government Properties from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Easterly Government Properties from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $25.10.
In related news, Chairman Darrell W. Crate sold 19,594 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total transaction of $411,474.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman Darrell W. Crate sold 10,000 shares of Easterly Government Properties stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.81, for a total value of $208,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 43,594 shares of company stock valued at $926,664 in the last three months. Insiders own 9.00% of the company’s stock.
Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Easterly Government Properties by 10.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,692,523 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $382,596,000 after purchasing an additional 1,590,968 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in Easterly Government Properties by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 726,778 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $16,658,000 after acquiring an additional 42,715 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Easterly Government Properties by 7.1% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 470,497 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,720,000 after purchasing an additional 31,336 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Easterly Government Properties by 54.3% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 420,708 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,643,000 after purchasing an additional 148,138 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. grew its position in Easterly Government Properties by 24.7% in the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 326,458 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,482,000 after purchasing an additional 64,733 shares during the period. 90.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Easterly Government Properties, Inc (NYSE:DEA) is based in Washington, DC, and focuses primarily on the acquisition, development and management of Class A commercial properties that are leased to the U.S. Government. Easterly's experienced management team brings specialized insight into the strategy and needs of mission-critical U.S.
