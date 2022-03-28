Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) PT Lowered to $66.00 at Morgan Stanley

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) had its price target reduced by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley from $72.00 to $66.00 in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. Morgan Stanley’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 25.57% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms have also commented on WFC. Odeon Capital Group raised shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Barclays raised shares of Wells Fargo & Company from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $50.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $57.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $68.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Argus raised their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $55.00 to $65.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.63.

NYSE WFC opened at $52.56 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $53.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.82. Wells Fargo & Company has a one year low of $37.90 and a one year high of $60.30. The firm has a market cap of $199.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.55, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.17.

Wells Fargo & Company ( NYSE:WFC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.29. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 26.43% and a return on equity of 12.73%. The business had revenue of $20.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.61 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.64 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Wells Fargo & Company will post 4.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of WFC. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the 4th quarter valued at $1,566,470,000. Capital World Investors purchased a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,046,312,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd grew its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 738,917.8% in the 3rd quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 5,557,414 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $308,897,000 after buying an additional 5,556,662 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 39.8% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 15,675,969 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $727,759,000 after buying an additional 4,462,674 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 41,077,680 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,906,415,000 after purchasing an additional 2,710,324 shares during the last quarter. 69.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

