MXC Tops 1-Day Volume of $21.26 Million (MXC)

MXC (MXC) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on March 28th. MXC has a total market cap of $271.90 million and approximately $21.26 million worth of MXC was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, MXC has traded up 12.8% against the dollar. One MXC coin can now be bought for about $0.10 or 0.00000218 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get MXC alerts:

HEX (HEX) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000336 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $152.92 or 0.00323776 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded up 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000231 BTC.

Vectorspace AI (VXV) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.39 or 0.00005061 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000588 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded up 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $675.11 or 0.01429376 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.42 or 0.00003006 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

The ChampCoin (TCC) traded up 33.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0279 or 0.00000059 BTC.

MXC Profile

MXC is a coin. Its genesis date was August 8th, 2018. MXC’s total supply is 2,642,132,373 coins. The Reddit community for MXC is https://reddit.com/r/MXCFoundation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for MXC is medium.com/mxcoin . MXC’s official Twitter account is @MXCfoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here . MXC’s official website is www.mxc.org

According to CryptoCompare, “MXC is building a global data network that allows the devices of tomorrow to connect, commit and communicate more efficiently. Cities, companies, and individuals benefit by building the network or using it to transmit and manage their data. MXProtocol will be the standard used for machine to machine (M2M) communication between LPWAN devices. Using MXProtocol will solve the problem of data collision on LPWAN networks and create the platform for smart bidding, and data trade between permissionless blockchains. “

MXC Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MXC directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade MXC should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy MXC using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for MXC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MXC and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.