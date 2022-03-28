Ruth’s Hospitality Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUTH) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUTH – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the six research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $27.50.

RUTH has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Stephens boosted their price objective on Ruth’s Hospitality Group from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Ruth’s Hospitality Group from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Ruth’s Hospitality Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th.

In other Ruth’s Hospitality Group news, EVP Susan Mirdamadi sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total transaction of $345,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 5.63% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. CWM LLC bought a new stake in Ruth’s Hospitality Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Ruth’s Hospitality Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $49,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Ruth’s Hospitality Group by 221.5% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,707 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 1,865 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Ruth’s Hospitality Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $68,000. Finally, BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Ruth’s Hospitality Group during the third quarter worth approximately $104,000. 86.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ RUTH opened at $21.92 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $21.83 and its 200 day moving average is $20.34. Ruth’s Hospitality Group has a fifty-two week low of $16.45 and a fifty-two week high of $28.73. The company has a market capitalization of $735.96 million, a PE ratio of 17.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 2.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.08.

Ruth’s Hospitality Group (NASDAQ:RUTH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The restaurant operator reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.10. Ruth’s Hospitality Group had a return on equity of 31.31% and a net margin of 9.85%. The business had revenue of $126.74 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $121.14 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.03 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Ruth’s Hospitality Group will post 1.34 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 3rd were issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 2nd. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.19%. Ruth’s Hospitality Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.34%.

About Ruth’s Hospitality Group (Get Rating)

Ruth’s Hospitality Group, Inc engages in the development and operation of fine dining restaurants. It operates through the following segments: Company Owned Steakhouse Restaurants and Franchise Operations. The Company-Owned Steakhouse Restaurants segment operates restaurants under the Ruth’s Chris Steak House brand.

