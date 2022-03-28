Robust Token Reaches Market Capitalization of $291,746.81 (RBT)

Robust Token (RBT) traded up 3.1% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on March 28th. One Robust Token coin can currently be purchased for about $12.20 or 0.00025840 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Robust Token has traded up 6.5% against the US dollar. Robust Token has a market capitalization of $291,746.81 and approximately $1,722.00 worth of Robust Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002118 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00001844 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.97 or 0.00048634 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0714 or 0.00000151 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3,340.67 or 0.07073087 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47,206.22 or 0.99948046 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 15.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.31 or 0.00047226 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Robust Token Profile

Robust Token’s total supply is 87,312 coins and its circulating supply is 23,905 coins. Robust Token’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Robust Token is https://reddit.com/r/robustprotocol

According to CryptoCompare, “A crypto currency aiming to be simple. Otherwise not much information available. “

Buying and Selling Robust Token

