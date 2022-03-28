API3 (API3) Achieves Market Capitalization of $224.54 Million

API3 (API3) traded 5.5% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on March 28th. API3 has a market cap of $224.54 million and approximately $62.55 million worth of API3 was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, API3 has traded 26.3% higher against the US dollar. One API3 coin can now be purchased for approximately $6.08 or 0.00012881 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002119 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.72 or 0.00003651 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002117 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $17.12 or 0.00036238 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $52.20 or 0.00110514 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

About API3

API3 (CRYPTO:API3) is a coin. It was first traded on November 6th, 2020. API3’s total supply is 110,978,134 coins and its circulating supply is 36,907,810 coins. API3’s official Twitter account is @API3DAO . The official website for API3 is api3.org . The Reddit community for API3 is https://reddit.com/r/API3 and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for API3 is medium.com/api3

According to CryptoCompare, “API3 is the native token of the API3 project. It gives its holders the right to take part in the governance of the API3 ecosystem through the API3 DAO. To generate shares in the API3 DAO, token holders have to stake the API3 tokens into the insurance pool, which also gives them access to weekly staking rewards. “

API3 Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as API3 directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire API3 should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy API3 using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

