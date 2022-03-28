LABS Group One Day Trading Volume Reaches $355,640.00 (LABS)

LABS Group (LABS) traded 5.1% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on March 28th. LABS Group has a market cap of $9.97 million and $355,640.00 worth of LABS Group was traded on exchanges in the last day. One LABS Group coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0047 or 0.00000010 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, LABS Group has traded down 14% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002118 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00001844 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $22.97 or 0.00048634 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0714 or 0.00000151 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,340.67 or 0.07073087 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $47,206.22 or 0.99948046 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 15.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.31 or 0.00047226 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

LABS Group Profile

LABS Group’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,116,879,594 coins. The Reddit community for LABS Group is https://reddit.com/r/LabsGroupio . LABS Group’s official Twitter account is @labsgroupio

LABS Group Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as LABS Group directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade LABS Group should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy LABS Group using one of the exchanges listed above.

