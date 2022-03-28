Schneider National, Inc. (NYSE:SNDR) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Schneider National, Inc. (NYSE:SNDR – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the fourteen research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and eight have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $29.58.

Several research analysts have issued reports on SNDR shares. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Schneider National from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Schneider National from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded shares of Schneider National from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $29.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Susquehanna upgraded shares of Schneider National from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $29.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Schneider National from $28.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th.

In other Schneider National news, EVP Shaleen Devgun sold 11,748 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.82, for a total value of $315,081.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP David L. Geyer sold 16,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.82, for a total transaction of $429,120.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 59,748 shares of company stock valued at $1,570,441 over the last 90 days. 32.97% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Schneider National by 2.1% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,009,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,703,000 after purchasing an additional 41,470 shares during the period. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY lifted its holdings in shares of Schneider National by 3.3% in the third quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY now owns 160,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,650,000 after buying an additional 5,097 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schneider National by 48.9% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 63,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,435,000 after buying an additional 20,718 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of Schneider National by 21.4% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 81,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,852,000 after buying an additional 14,345 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Schneider National by 15.0% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 88,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,019,000 after buying an additional 11,581 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE SNDR opened at $26.10 on Monday. Schneider National has a 1 year low of $20.48 and a 1 year high of $27.50. The stock has a market cap of $4.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 0.99. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $25.95 and a 200 day moving average of $25.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.77.

Schneider National (NYSE:SNDR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $1.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.52 billion. Schneider National had a net margin of 7.23% and a return on equity of 18.06%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.44 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Schneider National will post 2.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 8th. Investors of record on Friday, March 11th will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.23%. This is a positive change from Schneider National’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 10th. Schneider National’s payout ratio is 14.04%.

Schneider National, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides surface transportation and logistics solutions in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates through three segments: Truckload, Intermodal, and Logistics. The Truckload segment offers standard long-haul and regional shipping services primarily through dry van, bulk, temperature-controlled, and flat-bed equipment, as well as cross dock and customized solutions for time-sensitive loads.

