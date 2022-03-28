Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. Acquires Shares of 1,124 Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. acquired a new stake in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 1,124 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $42,000.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GLW. Canton Hathaway LLC raised its position in Corning by 82.1% in the third quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 743 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares during the period. Stephenson National Bank & Trust purchased a new position in Corning in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Corning during the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Corning during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Corning during the third quarter valued at about $36,000. 67.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on GLW shares. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of Corning in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Barclays raised their target price on Corning from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Corning from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Citigroup decreased their price target on Corning from $47.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price target on Corning from $52.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.83.

Shares of NYSE GLW opened at $38.37 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $39.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.23. Corning Incorporated has a 52-week low of $33.93 and a 52-week high of $46.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.97.

Corning (NYSE:GLW – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The electronics maker reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.03. Corning had a net margin of 13.53% and a return on equity of 21.65%. The firm had revenue of $3.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.59 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.52 earnings per share. Corning’s revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Corning Incorporated will post 2.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 25th. This is a boost from Corning’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. Corning’s payout ratio is 87.10%.

In other news, VP John Z. Zhang sold 13,320 shares of Corning stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.01, for a total transaction of $559,573.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Corning, Inc develops and manufactures specialty glass and ceramics. It provides glass for notebook computers, flat panel desktop monitors, display televisions, and other information display applications, carrier network and enterprise network products for the telecommunications industry, ceramic substrates for gasoline and diesel engines in automotive and heavy duty vehicle markets, laboratory products for the scientific community and specialized polymer products for biotechnology applications, advanced optical materials for the semiconductor industry and the scientific community, and other technologies.

