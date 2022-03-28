City Developments Limited (OTCMKTS:CDEVY) Short Interest Down 79.3% in March

City Developments Limited (OTCMKTS:CDEVY – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,900 shares, a decrease of 79.3% from the February 28th total of 9,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 8,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS CDEVY opened at $5.78 on Monday. City Developments has a 1-year low of $4.68 and a 1-year high of $6.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The business has a 50-day moving average of $5.36 and a 200-day moving average of $5.26.
About City Developments (Get Rating)
