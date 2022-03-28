China Teletech Holding, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CNCT) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

China Teletech Holding, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CNCT – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 16,000 shares, a decrease of 52.8% from the February 28th total of 33,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 155,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.
CNCT stock opened at $0.01 on Monday. China Teletech has a 12 month low of $0.00 and a 12 month high of $0.05. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $0.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.01.
China Teletech Company Profile (Get Rating)
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on China Teletech (CNCT)
- Buying the Dip in Fortive Stock is a Strong Move
- Splunk Stock is Worth Exploring
- Why Gamestop Stock Won’t Stop Going Up
- General Mills Continues to Show Why It’s a Fortress Stock
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 3/21 – 3/25
Receive News & Ratings for China Teletech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for China Teletech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.