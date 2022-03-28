Chugai Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CHGCY) Short Interest Update

Chugai Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CHGCY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 23,400 shares, a decrease of 67.8% from the February 28th total of 72,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 322,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:CHGCY opened at $17.05 on Monday. Chugai Pharmaceutical has a 12-month low of $15.08 and a 12-month high of $21.31. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.18.

Several analysts recently issued reports on CHGCY shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Chugai Pharmaceutical from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised Chugai Pharmaceutical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th.

Chugai Pharmaceutical Co, Ltd. engages in the research, development, manufacturing, sale, importation, and exportation of pharmaceuticals. Its operations are carried out through the Domestic and Overseas businesses. The Domestic Business covers the manufacturing, research, and development operations in Japan.

