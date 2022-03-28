KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.43 (NYSE:KREF)

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc. (NYSE:KREF – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, March 15th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a dividend of 0.43 per share on Friday, April 15th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th.

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust has raised its dividend payment by 0.6% over the last three years. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust has a dividend payout ratio of 96.1% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings fall. Analysts expect KKR Real Estate Finance Trust to earn $1.84 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.72 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 93.5%.

Get KKR Real Estate Finance Trust alerts:

KREF stock opened at $21.07 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.58 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a current ratio of 465.17, a quick ratio of 465.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.89. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $20.88. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust has a 52 week low of $18.39 and a 52 week high of $23.42.

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust ( NYSE:KREF Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.16. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust had a return on equity of 8.53% and a net margin of 54.19%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.48 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that KKR Real Estate Finance Trust will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current year.

KREF has been the topic of several research reports. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Finally, JMP Securities lowered their price objective on shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust from $23.50 to $23.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, KKR Real Estate Finance Trust has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.70.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $217,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 169.1% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 10,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,000 after buying an additional 6,675 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 33.0% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 16,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $349,000 after buying an additional 4,102 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its stake in KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 12.2% in the fourth quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 17,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $360,000 after purchasing an additional 1,871 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 3.6% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 19,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $409,000 after purchasing an additional 665 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.88% of the company’s stock.

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Company Profile (Get Rating)

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust, Inc is a real estate finance company, which focuses primarily on originating and acquiring senior loans secured by commercial real estate assets. Its target assets include mezzanine loans, preferred equity and other debt-oriented instruments. The company’s investment objective is capital preservation and generating attractive risk-adjusted returns for its stockholders over the long term, primarily through dividends.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KKR Real Estate Finance Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.