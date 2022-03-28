KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.43 (NYSE:KREF)

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc. (NYSE:KREF – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, March 15th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a dividend of 0.43 per share on Friday, April 15th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th.
KKR Real Estate Finance Trust has raised its dividend payment by 0.6% over the last three years. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust has a dividend payout ratio of 96.1% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings fall. Analysts expect KKR Real Estate Finance Trust to earn $1.84 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.72 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 93.5%.
KREF stock opened at $21.07 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.58 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a current ratio of 465.17, a quick ratio of 465.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.89. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $20.88. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust has a 52 week low of $18.39 and a 52 week high of $23.42.
KREF has been the topic of several research reports. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Finally, JMP Securities lowered their price objective on shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust from $23.50 to $23.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, KKR Real Estate Finance Trust has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.70.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $217,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 169.1% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 10,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,000 after buying an additional 6,675 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 33.0% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 16,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $349,000 after buying an additional 4,102 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its stake in KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 12.2% in the fourth quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 17,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $360,000 after purchasing an additional 1,871 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 3.6% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 19,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $409,000 after purchasing an additional 665 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.88% of the company’s stock.
KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Company Profile (Get Rating)
KKR Real Estate Finance Trust, Inc is a real estate finance company, which focuses primarily on originating and acquiring senior loans secured by commercial real estate assets. Its target assets include mezzanine loans, preferred equity and other debt-oriented instruments. The company’s investment objective is capital preservation and generating attractive risk-adjusted returns for its stockholders over the long term, primarily through dividends.
