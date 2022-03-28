Neuberger Berman California Municipal Fund Inc. to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.04 (NYSE:NBW)

Neuberger Berman California Municipal Fund Inc. (NYSE:NBW – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, March 17th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.0448 per share on Monday, April 18th. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.42%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th.

Neuberger Berman California Municipal Fund has decreased its dividend by 1.2% over the last three years.

Shares of NBW opened at $12.17 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $12.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.65. Neuberger Berman California Municipal Fund has a 12 month low of $12.14 and a 12 month high of $15.06.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NBW. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Neuberger Berman California Municipal Fund by 174.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 45,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $660,000 after purchasing an additional 28,940 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Neuberger Berman California Municipal Fund by 6.4% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 56,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $808,000 after purchasing an additional 3,410 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Neuberger Berman California Municipal Fund by 188.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 2,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its stake in Neuberger Berman California Municipal Fund by 96.9% during the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 30,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $423,000 after buying an additional 14,860 shares in the last quarter.

Neuberger Berman California Municipal Fund Company Profile (Get Rating)

Neuberger Berman California Intermediate Municipal Fund Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Neuberger Berman LLC. The fund is co-managed by Neuberger Berman Management LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in municipal bonds which have income that is exempt from federal income tax and California state personal tax.

