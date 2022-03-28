Neuberger Berman California Municipal Fund Inc. to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.04 (NYSE:NBW)

Neuberger Berman California Municipal Fund Inc. (NYSE:NBW – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, March 17th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.0448 per share on Monday, April 18th. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.42%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th.
Neuberger Berman California Municipal Fund has decreased its dividend by 1.2% over the last three years.
Shares of NBW opened at $12.17 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $12.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.65. Neuberger Berman California Municipal Fund has a 12 month low of $12.14 and a 12 month high of $15.06.
Neuberger Berman California Municipal Fund Company Profile (Get Rating)
Neuberger Berman California Intermediate Municipal Fund Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Neuberger Berman LLC. The fund is co-managed by Neuberger Berman Management LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in municipal bonds which have income that is exempt from federal income tax and California state personal tax.
