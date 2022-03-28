Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. Buys 500 Shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. grew its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Get Rating) by 185.9% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 769 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC.’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $62,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Pegasus Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Pegasus Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the period. Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 3.8% in the third quarter. Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 0.7% in the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 21,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,574,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. American Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 4.3% in the third quarter. American Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clear Investment Research LLC grew its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 14.8% in the third quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC now owns 1,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the last quarter.

Get Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA SCHD opened at $79.46 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $77.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $77.93. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $72.22 and a 12-month high of $82.47.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.