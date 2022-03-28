Kimbell Royalty Partners (NYSE:KRP) PT Raised to $22.00

Kimbell Royalty Partners (NYSE:KRP – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by equities researchers at Raymond James from $21.00 to $22.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “strong-buy” rating on the energy company’s stock. Raymond James’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 27.17% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on KRP. Zacks Investment Research cut Kimbell Royalty Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. TheStreet upgraded Kimbell Royalty Partners from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. KeyCorp upped their target price on Kimbell Royalty Partners from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Kimbell Royalty Partners from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $15.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.50.

NYSE KRP opened at $17.30 on Monday. Kimbell Royalty Partners has a fifty-two week low of $9.77 and a fifty-two week high of $17.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a PE ratio of 34.60 and a beta of 1.70. The business has a fifty day moving average of $15.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 1.60.

Kimbell Royalty Partners ( NYSE:KRP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The energy company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.24. Kimbell Royalty Partners had a return on equity of 9.61% and a net margin of 22.64%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.30 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Kimbell Royalty Partners will post 0.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Mitch S. Wynne sold 13,689 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.18, for a total value of $221,488.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Blayne Rhynsburger sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.45, for a total value of $30,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 14.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Marshall Wace LLP raised its stake in Kimbell Royalty Partners by 54.6% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 657,884 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $8,968,000 after buying an additional 232,329 shares in the last quarter. SoftVest Advisors LLC raised its stake in Kimbell Royalty Partners by 41.3% during the fourth quarter. SoftVest Advisors LLC now owns 475,800 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $6,485,000 after buying an additional 139,100 shares in the last quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. raised its stake in Kimbell Royalty Partners by 49.6% during the fourth quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 448,605 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $6,114,000 after buying an additional 148,819 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners by 22.2% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 405,782 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $5,734,000 after purchasing an additional 73,721 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners by 14.7% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 386,096 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $5,262,000 after purchasing an additional 49,599 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.88% of the company’s stock.

Kimbell Royalty Partners LP engages in owning and acquiring mineral and royalty interests in oil and natural gas properties. The company was founded on October 30, 2015 and is headquartered in Fort Worth, TX.

