Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. Has $75,000 Stock Position in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. grew its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) by 368.9% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 211 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 166 shares during the period. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC.’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $75,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 104.0% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 102 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Disciplined Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 720.0% during the 4th quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 123 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hanson & Doremus Investment Management acquired a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $47,000. 74.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LMT opened at $453.66 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $411.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $370.07. The company has a market capitalization of $120.92 billion, a PE ratio of 19.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.80. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 1 year low of $324.23 and a 1 year high of $479.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.20.

Lockheed Martin ( NYSE:LMT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The aerospace company reported $7.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $7.23 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $17.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.66 billion. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 91.52% and a net margin of 9.42%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $6.38 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st were given a dividend of $2.80 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 28th. This represents a $11.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.47%. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is 49.21%.

In other news, EVP Stephanie C. Hill sold 1,418 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $449.80, for a total transaction of $637,816.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO John Frank A. St sold 8,063 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $435.91, for a total value of $3,514,742.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 17,250 shares of company stock valued at $7,464,599. Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their target price on Lockheed Martin from $400.00 to $445.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Lockheed Martin from $450.00 to $521.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. StockNews.com lowered Lockheed Martin from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Lockheed Martin from $376.00 to $425.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Susquehanna boosted their target price on Lockheed Martin from $400.00 to $445.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $427.09.

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

