The Goldman Sachs Group Trims Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) Target Price to $130.00

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by stock analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from $161.00 to $130.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective would indicate a potential downside of 5.80% from the company’s current price.

SWKS has been the topic of several other research reports. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price target on Skyworks Solutions from $195.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Raymond James cut their price target on Skyworks Solutions from $220.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Bank of America cut their price target on Skyworks Solutions from $180.00 to $165.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Mizuho cut their price target on Skyworks Solutions from $218.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Skyworks Solutions from $220.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Skyworks Solutions currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $190.52.

SWKS stock opened at $138.00 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $137.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $153.00. The stock has a market cap of $22.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.59, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.10. Skyworks Solutions has a fifty-two week low of $118.99 and a fifty-two week high of $204.00. The company has a quick ratio of 2.97, a current ratio of 4.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Skyworks Solutions ( NASDAQ:SWKS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.75 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 billion. Skyworks Solutions had a return on equity of 30.57% and a net margin of 27.18%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.09 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Skyworks Solutions will post 10.04 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Liam Griffin sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.30, for a total value of $1,513,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Robert John Terry sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.35, for a total value of $228,525.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 41,500 shares of company stock worth $6,223,325 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Guidance Point Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Skyworks Solutions in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Carroll Investors Inc bought a new position in Skyworks Solutions during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Skyworks Solutions by 108.7% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 192 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Raleigh Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.57% of the company’s stock.

Skyworks Solutions, Inc engages in the design, development, and manufacture of proprietary semiconductor products. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, attenuators, circulators, demodulators, detectors, diodes, directional couplers, front-end modules, hybrids, isolators, lighting and display solutions, mixers, modulators, optocouplers, optoisolators, phase shifters, synthesizers, power dividers and combiners, receivers, switches, and technical ceramics.

