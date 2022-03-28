ON24 (NYSE:ONTF) Issues Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

ON24 (NYSE:ONTF – Get Rating) issued an update on its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $-0.170-$-0.150 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $-0.060. The company issued revenue guidance of $47 million-$48 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $52.04 million.ON24 also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $-0.640-$-0.580 EPS.

Shares of NYSE:ONTF opened at $13.82 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 3.74 and a current ratio of 3.74. ON24 has a 52 week low of $11.20 and a 52 week high of $52.65. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.94.

ON24 (NYSE:ONTF – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.06. ON24 had a negative net margin of 11.91% and a negative return on equity of 6.73%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.50 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that ON24 will post -1.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ONTF has been the topic of several research reports. Piper Sandler lowered shares of ON24 from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ON24 from a buy rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of ON24 from $24.00 to $20.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of ON24 from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, William Blair lowered shares of ON24 from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $22.86.

In related news, insider Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.39, for a total transaction of $334,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 125,000 shares of company stock worth $1,603,750.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ONTF. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of ON24 by 987.5% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 404,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,057,000 after acquiring an additional 366,912 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of ON24 by 52.0% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 539,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,358,000 after acquiring an additional 184,402 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ON24 by 1,526.3% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 100,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,995,000 after acquiring an additional 93,897 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of ON24 by 167.3% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 62,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,240,000 after acquiring an additional 38,904 shares during the period. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of ON24 during the 4th quarter worth about $442,000. 57.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ON24, Inc provides a cloud-based digital experience platform that enables businesses to convert customer engagement into revenue through interactive webinar, virtual event, and multimedia content experiences worldwide. The company provides ON24 Experience products, such as ON24 Elite, a live and interactive webinar experience; ON24 Virtual Environment, a live and large scale virtual event experience; ON24 Engagement Hub, a rich multimedia content experience; and ON24 Target, a personalized and curated rich multimedia content experience, as well as solutions, including ON24 Intelligence, an analytics backbone that captures first-person data to power the insights, benchmarking, reporting, and artificial intelligence and machine learning engine; and ON24 Connect, an ecosystem of third-party application integrations.

