Critical Review: Electromed (NYSE:ELMD) versus Movano (NASDAQ:MOVE)

Electromed (NYSE:ELMD) and Movano (NASDAQ:MOVE) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, profitability, risk, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Electromed and Movano, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Electromed 0 0 0 0 N/A Movano 0 0 0 0 N/A

Profitability

This table compares Electromed and Movano’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Electromed 4.94% 5.77% 5.06% Movano N/A -50.78% -47.99%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Electromed and Movano’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Electromed $35.76 million 3.06 $2.36 million $0.22 58.28 Movano N/A N/A -$21.77 million ($1.51) -1.85

Electromed has higher revenue and earnings than Movano. Movano is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Electromed, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

39.3% of Electromed shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 16.5% of Movano shares are held by institutional investors. 26.7% of Electromed shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Electromed beats Movano on 8 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

Electromed Company Profile

Electromed, Inc. engages in the development, manufacture, marketing, and sale of medical equipment. The firm’s products include SmartVest SQL System and SmartVest Connect. It focuses on building market awareness, and acceptance of its products and services with physicians, clinicians, patients, and third-party payers. The company was founded by Robert D. Hansen and Craig N. Hansen in 1992 and is headquartered in New Prague, MN.

Movano Company Profile

Movano Inc., a technology company, develops a smart wearable and continuous glucose monitoring device. Its device enables individuals and their healthcare partners to measure and manage their health conditions. Movano Inc. was formerly known as Maestro Sensors Inc. and changed its name to Movano Inc. in August 2018. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is based in Pleasanton, California.

