THORChain 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $192.29 Million (RUNE)

THORChain (RUNE) traded 0.4% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on March 28th. One THORChain coin can currently be purchased for $10.56 or 0.00022366 BTC on major exchanges. THORChain has a total market cap of $3.49 billion and $192.29 million worth of THORChain was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, THORChain has traded up 18.9% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002118 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00001844 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.97 or 0.00048634 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0714 or 0.00000151 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3,340.67 or 0.07073087 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47,206.22 or 0.99948046 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 15.7% against the dollar and now trades at $22.31 or 0.00047226 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

About THORChain

THORChain was first traded on October 29th, 2019. THORChain’s total supply is 334,937,975 coins and its circulating supply is 330,688,061 coins. THORChain’s official message board is medium.com/thorchain . THORChain’s official website is thorchain.org . THORChain’s official Twitter account is @thorchain_org and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for THORChain is /r/thorchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “THORChain is built for cross-chain permissionless digital asset liquidity. Stake assets in liquidity pools to earn fees, swap assets instantly at open market prices, borrow and lend on any asset, and pay in any currency. “

THORChain Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as THORChain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire THORChain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy THORChain using one of the exchanges listed above.

