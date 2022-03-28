LINK (LN) Price Hits $139.46

LINK (LN) traded 6.3% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on March 28th. LINK has a total market cap of $833.39 million and $1.36 million worth of LINK was traded on exchanges in the last day. One LINK coin can now be purchased for $139.46 or 0.00295275 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, LINK has traded up 10% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002118 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00001844 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $22.97 or 0.00048634 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0714 or 0.00000151 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3,340.67 or 0.07073087 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47,206.22 or 0.99948046 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 15.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.31 or 0.00047226 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

About LINK

LINK launched on April 1st, 2018. LINK’s total supply is 6,044,999 coins and its circulating supply is 5,975,799 coins. LINK’s official message board is medium.com/linkecosystem . The official website for LINK is link.network . LINK’s official Twitter account is @link_ecosystem and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “LINK is a universally used base cryptocurrency (digital token) in the LINK ecosystem, distributed and used by a range of services. LINK is based on an independent blockchain main net called LINK Chain, designed to offer performance and stability, and able to support the use of dApps for LINE users. LINK Chain is a consortium-type blockchain platform where each participating service constitutes one node in a larger network. It is built on a high-performing blockchain core network that can process more than 1,000 transactions per second in a single thread. LINK Chain supports prompt consensus based on the LFT (Loop Fault Tolerance) algorithm supporting BFT (Byzantine Fault Tolerance). “

Buying and Selling LINK

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as LINK directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire LINK should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy LINK using one of the exchanges listed above.

