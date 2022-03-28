Wing Finance (WING) Tops 24-Hour Volume of $2.91 Million

Wing Finance (WING) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on March 28th. Wing Finance has a total market capitalization of $23.97 million and $2.91 million worth of Wing Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Wing Finance has traded 10.6% higher against the dollar. One Wing Finance coin can now be bought for approximately $9.90 or 0.00020956 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002118 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00001844 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $22.97 or 0.00048634 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0714 or 0.00000151 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3,340.67 or 0.07073087 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47,206.22 or 0.99948046 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 15.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.31 or 0.00047226 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Wing Finance Coin Profile

Wing Finance launched on September 8th, 2020. Wing Finance’s total supply is 3,427,419 coins and its circulating supply is 2,421,596 coins. Wing Finance’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Wing has designed and is building a DeFi platform dedicated to the digital asset lending market, supporting cross-chain collaborative interaction between various DeFi products. Wing's decentralized governance model and risk control mechanism intend to promote a mutually beneficial relationship between borrowers, creditors, and guarantors. In addition, Wing innovatively showcases a credit evaluation module as a strong example of credit-based DeFi. During 2020, a vote was held and WING holders decided to lower WING's final total supply to 5 million and adjust WING's distribution rate. “

Buying and Selling Wing Finance

