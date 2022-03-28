Great Diamond Partners LLC Increases Holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU)

Great Diamond Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU – Get Rating) by 15.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,405 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 599 shares during the period. Great Diamond Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF were worth $475,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $46,618,000. Manning & Napier Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 30.1% in the third quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 13,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,294,000 after purchasing an additional 3,046 shares during the period. Trek Financial LLC increased its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 34.8% during the third quarter. Trek Financial LLC now owns 126,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,426,000 after purchasing an additional 32,548 shares during the last quarter. Western Financial Corporation raised its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Western Financial Corporation now owns 13,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,448,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares during the period. Finally, PAX Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. PAX Financial Group LLC now owns 391,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,537,000 after purchasing an additional 28,254 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ ESGU opened at $101.45 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $98.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $102.46. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF has a 1 year low of $89.43 and a 1 year high of $108.91.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Investors of record on Friday, March 25th will be given a $0.322 dividend. This represents a $1.29 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.27%. This is a positive change from iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 24th.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ESGU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.