Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 823 iShares North American Tech-Software ETF (BATS:IGV)

Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares North American Tech-Software ETF (BATS:IGV – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 823 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $327,000.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pflug Koory LLC increased its stake in iShares North American Tech-Software ETF by 88.7% in the third quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. FourThought Financial LLC bought a new stake in iShares North American Tech-Software ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its holdings in shares of iShares North American Tech-Software ETF by 52.6% in the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares North American Tech-Software ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Finally, Fure Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of iShares North American Tech-Software ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $60,000.

iShares North American Tech-Software ETF stock opened at $338.12 on Monday. iShares North American Tech-Software ETF has a twelve month low of $123.69 and a twelve month high of $183.23. The company has a 50 day moving average of $337.37 and a 200-day moving average of $384.97.

iShares North American Tech-Software ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P North American Technology-Software Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P North American Technology Software Index (the Underlying Index).

