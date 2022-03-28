iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU) Shares Bought by Great Diamond Partners LLC

Great Diamond Partners LLC grew its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU – Get Rating) by 15.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,405 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 599 shares during the quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF were worth $475,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Cordant Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Disciplined Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, WASHINGTON TRUST Co acquired a new position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $46,000.

ESGU stock opened at $101.45 on Monday. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF has a 52-week low of $89.43 and a 52-week high of $108.91. The business has a fifty day moving average of $98.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $102.46.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Investors of record on Friday, March 25th will be given a dividend of $0.322 per share. This represents a $1.29 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.27%. This is an increase from iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 24th.

