Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC Buys New Shares in Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. (NYSE:VAC)

Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. (NYSE:VAC – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 1,252 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $212,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. grew its position in Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 78.3% during the third quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the period. Carderock Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Marriott Vacations Worldwide during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Marriott Vacations Worldwide during the third quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Marriott Vacations Worldwide during the third quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. raised its stake in Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 30.0% during the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,000 after buying an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. 80.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Marriott Vacations Worldwide alerts:

VAC opened at $155.69 on Monday. Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. has a 52 week low of $133.49 and a 52 week high of $183.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.56 billion, a PE ratio of 142.84 and a beta of 2.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 2.56 and a current ratio of 3.14. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $159.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $160.61.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide ( NYSE:VAC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $2.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.29. Marriott Vacations Worldwide had a net margin of 1.26% and a return on equity of 6.47%. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.05) EPS. Marriott Vacations Worldwide’s quarterly revenue was up 47.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. will post 9.35 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 3rd were paid a $0.62 dividend. This is an increase from Marriott Vacations Worldwide’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 2nd. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.59%. Marriott Vacations Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is presently 227.53%.

VAC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet lowered Marriott Vacations Worldwide from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, December 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised Marriott Vacations Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $194.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Marriott Vacations Worldwide has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $202.60.

In related news, EVP Lizabeth Kane-Hanan sold 6,308 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.44, for a total transaction of $993,131.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, President John E. Geller, Jr. sold 2,500 shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total transaction of $425,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Company Profile (Get Rating)

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corp. is a global vacation company, which engages in vacation ownership, exchange, rental and resort and property management, along with related businesses, products and services. It operates through Vacation Ownership and Exchange & Third-Party Management. The Vacation Ownership segment develops, markets, sells, and manages vacation ownership and related products under the Marriott Vacation Club, Grand Residences by Marriott, Sheraton Vacation Club, Westin Vacation Club, and Hyatt Residence Club brands.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. (NYSE:VAC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Marriott Vacations Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marriott Vacations Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.