Meta Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) Shares Acquired by Great Diamond Partners LLC

Great Diamond Partners LLC increased its stake in Meta Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ:FB – Get Rating) by 5.7% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 5,454 shares of the social networking company’s stock after purchasing an additional 293 shares during the quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $1,834,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 112.8% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 314,133 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $106,614,000 after acquiring an additional 2,776,356 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Meta Platforms by 53.3% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 7,590,677 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $2,576,200,000 after purchasing an additional 2,639,529 shares during the last quarter. BlueSpruce Investments LP acquired a new position in Meta Platforms in the third quarter valued at approximately $523,687,000. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in Meta Platforms by 102.8% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,366,676 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $808,030,000 after purchasing an additional 1,199,602 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors boosted its holdings in Meta Platforms by 2.7% in the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 40,419,248 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $13,717,891,000 after purchasing an additional 1,076,439 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.64% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 768 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.37, for a total transaction of $162,332.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 2,272 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.00, for a total transaction of $486,208.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 7,717 shares of company stock worth $1,883,621. Corporate insiders own 14.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on FB. Cowen lowered their price target on Meta Platforms from $415.00 to $330.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Meta Platforms from $360.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Barclays lowered their price target on Meta Platforms from $420.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Bank of America lowered their price target on Meta Platforms from $410.00 to $333.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt lowered their price target on Meta Platforms from $460.00 to $375.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating, thirty-three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $336.51.

Shares of FB stock opened at $221.82 on Monday. Meta Platforms Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $185.82 and a fifty-two week high of $384.33. The stock has a market cap of $603.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.39. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $233.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $300.84.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:FB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The social networking company reported $3.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.78 by ($0.11). Meta Platforms had a net margin of 33.38% and a return on equity of 29.71%. The firm had revenue of $33.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.44 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.88 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Meta Platforms Inc. will post 12.61 EPS for the current year.

Meta Platforms, Inc, engages in the development of social media applications. It builds technology that helps people connect, find communities, and grow businesses. It operates through the Family of Apps (FoA) and Reality Labs (RL) segments. The FoA segment consists of Facebook, Instagram, Messenger, WhatsApp, and other services.

