PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) Shares Sold by Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC

Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) by 5.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,448 shares of the company’s stock after selling 90 shares during the period. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $252,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in PepsiCo by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 22,552,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,382,883,000 after acquiring an additional 426,296 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its stake in PepsiCo by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 17,064,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,566,639,000 after acquiring an additional 1,041,453 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in PepsiCo by 100.8% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 14,442,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,202,097,000 after acquiring an additional 7,251,806 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in PepsiCo by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,726,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,064,658,000 after acquiring an additional 738,582 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in PepsiCo by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 9,884,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,486,759,000 after acquiring an additional 132,087 shares in the last quarter. 71.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have issued reports on PEP. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on PepsiCo from $172.00 to $188.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on PepsiCo from $175.00 to $170.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on PepsiCo from $171.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Argus increased their price target on PepsiCo from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on PepsiCo from $166.00 to $164.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, PepsiCo presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $171.81.

NASDAQ:PEP opened at $165.24 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $166.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $164.38. The company has a market capitalization of $228.47 billion, a PE ratio of 30.10, a P/E/G ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 52-week low of $139.13 and a 52-week high of $177.24.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53. The firm had revenue of $25.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.24 billion. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 56.42% and a net margin of 9.59%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.47 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 4th will be paid a dividend of $1.075 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a $4.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.60%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is presently 78.32%.

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

