Short Interest in TOMI Environmental Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:TOMZ) Rises By 122.9%

TOMI Environmental Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:TOMZ – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 126,600 shares, an increase of 122.9% from the February 28th total of 56,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 148,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.9 days. Approximately 0.9% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Separately, HC Wainwright assumed coverage on shares of TOMI Environmental Solutions in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $3.50 target price on the stock.

Get TOMI Environmental Solutions alerts:

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TOMZ. Cary Street Partners Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of TOMI Environmental Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in TOMI Environmental Solutions in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $59,000. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its position in TOMI Environmental Solutions by 216.2% in the 4th quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 40,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 27,846 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of TOMI Environmental Solutions during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $86,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of TOMI Environmental Solutions by 13.0% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 50,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,000 after buying an additional 5,743 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.59% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ TOMZ opened at $0.92 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $1.02. TOMI Environmental Solutions has a 52 week low of $0.85 and a 52 week high of $4.69.

TOMI Environmental Solutions Company Profile (Get Rating)

TOMI Environmental Solutions, Inc, a bacteria decontamination and infectious disease control company, provides environmental solutions for indoor surface decontamination in the United States and internationally. Its products and services include SteraMist Surface Unit, a fully portable, handheld, point and spray disinfection/decontamination system intended to provide quick turnover of any affected space; SteraMist Environment System, a transportable, remotely controlled system that provides complete room disinfection/decontamination of a sealed space up to 103.8 m3; and The SteraMist Hospital Disinfection Cart, a solution to aid its hospital-healthcare customers in providing the quality of care and safety to their patients by disinfecting patient and operating rooms, pharmacies, ambulances, and emergency environments in a hospital or healthcare facility.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for TOMI Environmental Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TOMI Environmental Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.