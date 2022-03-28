Morgan Stanley Lowers Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) Price Target to $126.00

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $135.00 to $126.00 in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. Morgan Stanley’s target price indicates a potential upside of 5.68% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Northern Trust from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $120.00 to $125.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Citigroup lowered their price target on Northern Trust from $140.00 to $130.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Barclays increased their price target on Northern Trust from $131.00 to $133.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded Northern Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Northern Trust from $152.00 to $148.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Northern Trust presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $128.15.

NASDAQ NTRS opened at $119.23 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $116.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $118.26. The company has a market capitalization of $24.79 billion, a PE ratio of 16.72 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Northern Trust has a 12 month low of $102.39 and a 12 month high of $135.15.

Northern Trust ( NASDAQ:NTRS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 20th. The asset manager reported $1.91 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.82 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.65 billion. Northern Trust had a return on equity of 14.16% and a net margin of 23.82%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.49 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Northern Trust will post 7.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Jason J. Tyler sold 1,936 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.60, for a total transaction of $223,801.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Lauren E. Allnutt sold 393 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.61, for a total value of $41,504.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Northern Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new stake in shares of Northern Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Northern Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Northern Trust in the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Allegheny Financial Group LTD acquired a new stake in shares of Northern Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000. 80.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Northern Trust Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of asset servicing, fund administration, asset management, fiduciary, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals. It operates through the following segments: Corporate & Institutional Services and Wealth Management.

