10X Capital Venture Acquisition Corp II (NASDAQ:VCXA) Short Interest Update

10X Capital Venture Acquisition Corp II (NASDAQ:VCXA – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,000 shares, an increase of 94.4% from the February 28th total of 3,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 12,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.
10X Capital Venture Acquisition Corp II stock opened at $9.84 on Monday. 10X Capital Venture Acquisition Corp II has a 52 week low of $9.57 and a 52 week high of $10.88. The business’s 50-day moving average is $9.82.
A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of VCXA. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in 10X Capital Venture Acquisition Corp II during the fourth quarter worth about $178,000. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new stake in 10X Capital Venture Acquisition Corp II during the fourth quarter worth about $248,000. MMCAP International Inc. SPC acquired a new stake in 10X Capital Venture Acquisition Corp II during the fourth quarter worth about $4,895,000. Owl Creek Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in 10X Capital Venture Acquisition Corp II during the fourth quarter worth about $9,594,000. Finally, HBK Investments L P acquired a new stake in 10X Capital Venture Acquisition Corp II in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $750,000. 7.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
10X Capital Venture Acquisition Corp. II is a blank check company. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or related business combination with one or more businesses. 10X Capital Venture Acquisition Corp. II is based in New York.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on 10X Capital Venture Acquisition Corp II (VCXA)
- Buying the Dip in Fortive Stock is a Strong Move
- Splunk Stock is Worth Exploring
- Why Gamestop Stock Won’t Stop Going Up
- General Mills Continues to Show Why It’s a Fortress Stock
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 3/21 – 3/25
Receive News & Ratings for 10X Capital Venture Acquisition Corp II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 10X Capital Venture Acquisition Corp II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.