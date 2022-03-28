10X Capital Venture Acquisition Corp II (NASDAQ:VCXA) Short Interest Update

10X Capital Venture Acquisition Corp II (NASDAQ:VCXA – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,000 shares, an increase of 94.4% from the February 28th total of 3,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 12,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.

10X Capital Venture Acquisition Corp II stock opened at $9.84 on Monday. 10X Capital Venture Acquisition Corp II has a 52 week low of $9.57 and a 52 week high of $10.88. The business’s 50-day moving average is $9.82.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of VCXA. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in 10X Capital Venture Acquisition Corp II during the fourth quarter worth about $178,000. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new stake in 10X Capital Venture Acquisition Corp II during the fourth quarter worth about $248,000. MMCAP International Inc. SPC acquired a new stake in 10X Capital Venture Acquisition Corp II during the fourth quarter worth about $4,895,000. Owl Creek Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in 10X Capital Venture Acquisition Corp II during the fourth quarter worth about $9,594,000. Finally, HBK Investments L P acquired a new stake in 10X Capital Venture Acquisition Corp II in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $750,000. 7.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

10X Capital Venture Acquisition Corp. II is a blank check company. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or related business combination with one or more businesses. 10X Capital Venture Acquisition Corp. II is based in New York.

