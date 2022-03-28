XPAC Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:XPAXU) Short Interest Update

XPAC Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:XPAXU – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,500 shares, a decrease of 46.4% from the February 28th total of 2,800 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 11,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

NASDAQ:XPAXU opened at $9.76 on Monday. XPAC Acquisition has a fifty-two week low of $9.63 and a fifty-two week high of $10.08. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $9.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.82.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Clear Street LLC bought a new stake in XPAC Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. Exos Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of XPAC Acquisition in the third quarter worth approximately $141,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of XPAC Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth approximately $311,000. TENOR CAPITAL MANAGEMENT Co. L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of XPAC Acquisition during the third quarter worth approximately $983,000. Finally, Periscope Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of XPAC Acquisition during the third quarter worth approximately $1,475,000.

XPAC Acquisition Corp. intends to effect a merger, amalgamation, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

