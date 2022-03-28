Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Lowers H.B. Fuller (NYSE:FUL) Price Target to $72.00

H.B. Fuller (NYSE:FUL – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $80.00 to $72.00 in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target suggests a potential upside of 7.69% from the company’s current price.

FUL has been the subject of several other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered H.B. Fuller from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $75.00 to $73.00 in a report on Friday, January 21st. Citigroup reduced their price target on H.B. Fuller from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research lowered H.B. Fuller from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of H.B. Fuller in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on H.B. Fuller in a report on Friday. They set a “hold” rating and a $85.00 price target for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $74.83.

NYSE:FUL opened at $66.86 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.11. H.B. Fuller has a fifty-two week low of $59.17 and a fifty-two week high of $81.73. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $69.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $71.48. The stock has a market cap of $3.53 billion, a PE ratio of 19.96 and a beta of 1.75.

H.B. Fuller ( NYSE:FUL Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 23rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.07. H.B. Fuller had a return on equity of 12.40% and a net margin of 5.39%. The company had revenue of $856.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $817.92 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.66 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that H.B. Fuller will post 4.16 earnings per share for the current year.

In other H.B. Fuller news, VP Traci L. Jensen sold 23,099 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.13, for a total value of $1,643,031.87. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 4.69% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Castleview Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of H.B. Fuller during the fourth quarter valued at $127,000. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in H.B. Fuller by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 72,925 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $5,907,000 after buying an additional 2,025 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of H.B. Fuller by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 192,535 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $15,595,000 after acquiring an additional 8,426 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in shares of H.B. Fuller by 15.2% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 44,080 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,570,000 after acquiring an additional 5,817 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in shares of H.B. Fuller by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 47,819 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,873,000 after acquiring an additional 1,228 shares in the last quarter. 94.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

H.B. Fuller Company, together with its subsidiaries, formulates, manufactures, and markets adhesives, sealants, coatings, polymers, tapes, encapsulants, additives, and other specialty chemical products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Hygiene, Health and Consumable Adhesives; Engineering Adhesives; and Construction Adhesives.

