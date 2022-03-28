Strategic Asset Management LLC Purchases 717 Shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – October (NYSEARCA:POCT)

Strategic Asset Management LLC increased its position in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – October (NYSEARCA:POCT – Get Rating) by 210.9% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,057 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 717 shares during the quarter. Strategic Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – October were worth $32,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lincoln National Corp boosted its position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – October by 14.9% in the fourth quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 67,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,065,000 after acquiring an additional 8,775 shares during the period. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. raised its stake in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – October by 66.3% in the fourth quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. now owns 11,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $341,000 after purchasing an additional 4,465 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – October by 14.8% in the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 37,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,146,000 after purchasing an additional 4,853 shares in the last quarter. BCS Wealth Management raised its stake in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – October by 21.5% in the fourth quarter. BCS Wealth Management now owns 28,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $875,000 after purchasing an additional 5,086 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spire Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – October in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,062,000.

Shares of POCT opened at $30.20 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.87. Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – October has a 1-year low of $27.65 and a 1-year high of $30.55.

