Strategic Asset Management LLC Buys New Position in Pacer Trendpilot US Mid Cap ETF (BATS:PTMC)

Strategic Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Mid Cap ETF (BATS:PTMC – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 1,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in Pacer Trendpilot US Mid Cap ETF by 18.1% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 560,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,674,000 after acquiring an additional 85,743 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Pacer Trendpilot US Mid Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $12,012,000. WBI Investments Inc. raised its stake in Pacer Trendpilot US Mid Cap ETF by 11.0% during the 3rd quarter. WBI Investments Inc. now owns 201,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,987,000 after acquiring an additional 19,967 shares during the last quarter. MBL Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Pacer Trendpilot US Mid Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $4,025,000. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Mid Cap ETF by 41.1% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 68,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,416,000 after buying an additional 20,047 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of PTMC stock opened at $34.52 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.57. Pacer Trendpilot US Mid Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $27.10 and a 12-month high of $32.86.

