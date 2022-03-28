S.C. Financial Services Inc. Buys Shares of 5,896 ABB Ltd (NYSE:ABB)

S.C. Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ABB Ltd (NYSE:ABB – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 5,896 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $224,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ABB. Morgan Stanley increased its position in ABB by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,872,588 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $63,649,000 after purchasing an additional 102,394 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in ABB by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,341,852 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $283,539,000 after purchasing an additional 257,264 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in ABB by 49.6% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,855 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 615 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ABB during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $89,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in shares of ABB by 91.4% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 340,735 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $11,367,000 after buying an additional 162,714 shares during the period. 9.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE ABB opened at $34.61 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.10. ABB Ltd has a 12-month low of $30.07 and a 12-month high of $39.11. The company has a market cap of $71.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.25, a PEG ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 1.06.

ABB ( NYSE:ABB Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.01). ABB had a net margin of 15.74% and a return on equity of 19.29%. The company had revenue of $7.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.44 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.26 earnings per share. ABB’s revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that ABB Ltd will post 1.44 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.537 per share. This represents a yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 28th. ABB’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.47%.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of ABB in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of ABB from CHF 31 to CHF 32 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ABB from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of ABB from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating on shares of ABB in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, ABB has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.12.

ABB Ltd engages in manufacture and sale of electrification, automation, robotics, and motion products for customers in utilities, industry and transport, and infrastructure in Switzerland and internationally. Its Electrification segment provides electric vehicle charging infrastructure, renewable power solutions, modular substation packages, distribution automation products, switchboard and panelboards, switchgear, UPS solutions, circuit breakers, measuring and sensing devices, control products, wiring accessories, enclosures and cabling systems, and intelligent home and building solutions.

