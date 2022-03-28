Ellington Financial Inc. Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.15 (NYSE:EFC)

Ellington Financial Inc. (NYSE:EFC – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, March 7th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.15 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, April 25th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.03%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th.

Ellington Financial has a dividend payout ratio of 90.5% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings fall. Equities research analysts expect Ellington Financial to earn $1.97 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 91.4%.

Shares of EFC stock opened at $17.94 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.82 and a beta of 1.97. The business’s fifty day moving average is $17.60 and its 200 day moving average is $17.75. Ellington Financial has a twelve month low of $15.68 and a twelve month high of $19.60. The company has a quick ratio of 31.82, a current ratio of 31.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.32.

Ellington Financial ( NYSE:EFC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter. Ellington Financial had a return on equity of 10.24% and a net margin of 102.64%. The company had revenue of $38.47 million for the quarter. Equities research analysts expect that Ellington Financial will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have commented on EFC. Zacks Investment Research raised Ellington Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Bank of America dropped their target price on Ellington Financial from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, TheStreet raised Ellington Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.50.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EFC. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in shares of Ellington Financial by 88.6% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 241,035 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,119,000 after purchasing an additional 113,208 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Ellington Financial by 433.1% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 236,541 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,043,000 after buying an additional 192,167 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Ellington Financial by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 170,821 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,828,000 after buying an additional 5,263 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in Ellington Financial by 20.7% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 126,739 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,166,000 after buying an additional 21,773 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in Ellington Financial by 16.8% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 74,839 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,279,000 after buying an additional 10,763 shares during the last quarter. 60.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ellington Financial, Inc operates as an investment trust. The firm engages in the provision of investment services. It manages mortgage-backed assets, securities, loans and real estate debts. The company was founded on July 9, 2007 and is headquartered in Old Greenwich, CT.

