Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.22

Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, March 10th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a dividend of 0.22 per share on Friday, April 15th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th.

Americold Realty Trust has raised its dividend by 7.8% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 2 years. Americold Realty Trust has a payout ratio of 1,466.7% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities analysts expect Americold Realty Trust to earn $1.19 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.88 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 73.9%.

NYSE COLD opened at $27.34 on Monday. Americold Realty Trust has a 52 week low of $25.09 and a 52 week high of $40.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a current ratio of 0.17. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $27.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.04.

Americold Realty Trust ( NYSE:COLD Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.09). Americold Realty Trust had a negative net margin of 1.12% and a negative return on equity of 0.78%. The business had revenue of $716.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $722.10 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.37 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Americold Realty Trust will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Thomas C. Novosel sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.52, for a total value of $247,680.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its holdings in Americold Realty Trust by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 22,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $754,000 after purchasing an additional 432 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in Americold Realty Trust by 17.0% in the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 3,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 449 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its holdings in Americold Realty Trust by 37.6% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 710 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank boosted its holdings in Americold Realty Trust by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 48,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,584,000 after purchasing an additional 1,047 shares during the period. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Americold Realty Trust by 49.4% in the 4th quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 6,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,000 after purchasing an additional 2,174 shares during the period.

Several research firms have weighed in on COLD. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Americold Realty Trust from $36.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Bank of America lowered shares of Americold Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $35.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Americold Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. TheStreet lowered shares of Americold Realty Trust from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Americold Realty Trust in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $34.00 price objective on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Americold Realty Trust has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.36.

Americold Realty Trust Company Profile

Americold Realty Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which focuses on the ownership, operation, development, and acquisition of temperature-controlled warehouses. It operates through the following segments: Warehouse, Third-Party Managed, Transportation, and Other. The Warehouse segment collects rent and storage fees from customers to store frozen and perishable food and other products within the firm’s real estate portfolio.

