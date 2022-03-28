BrightSpire Capital, Inc. (NYSE:BRSP) Raises Dividend to $0.19 Per Share

BrightSpire Capital, Inc. (NYSE:BRSP – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, March 16th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.19 per share on Friday, April 15th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. This is a boost from BrightSpire Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18.
Shares of BrightSpire Capital stock opened at $9.36 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.07. BrightSpire Capital has a 52 week low of $8.07 and a 52 week high of $10.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61.
BrightSpire Capital (NYSE:BRSP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.06. BrightSpire Capital had a positive return on equity of 6.36% and a negative net margin of 75.88%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.20 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that BrightSpire Capital will post 0.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Several brokerages recently weighed in on BRSP. Bank of America began coverage on BrightSpire Capital in a research note on Friday, February 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised BrightSpire Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, JMP Securities began coverage on BrightSpire Capital in a research note on Friday, December 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, BrightSpire Capital presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.17.
BrightSpire Capital, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It originates, acquires, finances, and manages diversified portfolio consisting primarily of commercial real estate (CRE) senior mortgage loans, mezzanine loans, preferred equity, debt securities and net leased properties predominantly in the United States.
