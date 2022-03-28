Ready Capital Co. (NYSE:RC) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.42

Ready Capital Co. (NYSE:RC – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, March 16th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a dividend of 0.42 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, April 29th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.64%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th.

Ready Capital has raised its dividend payment by 1.9% over the last three years. Ready Capital has a dividend payout ratio of 92.3% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings fall. Analysts expect Ready Capital to earn $1.85 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.68 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 90.8%.

Shares of NYSE:RC opened at $15.79 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.26. Ready Capital has a 1-year low of $13.24 and a 1-year high of $16.78. The stock has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a PE ratio of 7.34 and a beta of 1.08.

Ready Capital ( NYSE:RC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.17. Ready Capital had a return on equity of 14.56% and a net margin of 39.09%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.51 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Ready Capital will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

RC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ready Capital from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. B. Riley lifted their target price on Ready Capital from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.14.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its stake in Ready Capital by 11.1% in the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 189,910 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,968,000 after acquiring an additional 18,956 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in Ready Capital by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 137,701 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,152,000 after acquiring an additional 7,743 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Ready Capital by 112.8% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 129,081 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,048,000 after acquiring an additional 68,409 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Ready Capital by 10.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 92,504 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,446,000 after acquiring an additional 8,827 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in Ready Capital by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 80,732 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,262,000 after acquiring an additional 1,735 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 42.94% of the company’s stock.

Ready Capital Corp. is a real estate finance company, which engages in acquiring, managing, and financing small balance commercial loans. The company operates in four segments: Acquisitions, SBC Originations, SBA Originations, Acquisitions & Servicing, and Residential Mortgage Banking. The Acquisitions segment acquires performing and non-performing SBC loans and intends to continue to acquire these loans as part of the company’s business strategy.

