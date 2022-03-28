Ready Capital Co. (NYSE:RC) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.42

Ready Capital Co. (NYSE:RC – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, March 16th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a dividend of 0.42 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, April 29th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.64%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th.
Ready Capital has raised its dividend payment by 1.9% over the last three years. Ready Capital has a dividend payout ratio of 92.3% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings fall. Analysts expect Ready Capital to earn $1.85 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.68 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 90.8%.
Shares of NYSE:RC opened at $15.79 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.26. Ready Capital has a 1-year low of $13.24 and a 1-year high of $16.78. The stock has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a PE ratio of 7.34 and a beta of 1.08.
RC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ready Capital from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. B. Riley lifted their target price on Ready Capital from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.14.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its stake in Ready Capital by 11.1% in the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 189,910 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,968,000 after acquiring an additional 18,956 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in Ready Capital by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 137,701 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,152,000 after acquiring an additional 7,743 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Ready Capital by 112.8% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 129,081 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,048,000 after acquiring an additional 68,409 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Ready Capital by 10.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 92,504 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,446,000 after acquiring an additional 8,827 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in Ready Capital by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 80,732 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,262,000 after acquiring an additional 1,735 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 42.94% of the company’s stock.
Ready Capital Company Profile (Get Rating)
Ready Capital Corp. is a real estate finance company, which engages in acquiring, managing, and financing small balance commercial loans. The company operates in four segments: Acquisitions, SBC Originations, SBA Originations, Acquisitions & Servicing, and Residential Mortgage Banking. The Acquisitions segment acquires performing and non-performing SBC loans and intends to continue to acquire these loans as part of the company’s business strategy.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Ready Capital (RC)
- Buying the Dip in Fortive Stock is a Strong Move
- Splunk Stock is Worth Exploring
- Why Gamestop Stock Won’t Stop Going Up
- General Mills Continues to Show Why It’s a Fortress Stock
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 3/21 – 3/25
Receive News & Ratings for Ready Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ready Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.