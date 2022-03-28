NIO (NYSE:NIO) PT Lowered to $60.00

NIO (NYSE:NIO – Get Rating) had its price objective dropped by equities research analysts at Mizuho from $65.00 to $60.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. Mizuho’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 201.36% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Macquarie initiated coverage on shares of NIO in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $37.70 price target for the company. Citigroup started coverage on shares of NIO in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Barclays started coverage on shares of NIO in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $34.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on shares of NIO in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of NIO from $66.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NIO has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.39.

Shares of NYSE:NIO opened at $19.91 on Monday. NIO has a 52 week low of $13.01 and a 52 week high of $55.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.14 and a beta of 2.48. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

NIO ( NYSE:NIO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 24th. The company reported ($1.36) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.86) by ($0.50). NIO had a negative return on equity of 40.72% and a negative net margin of 29.03%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.16) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that NIO will post -0.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in NIO during the 4th quarter worth approximately $435,592,000. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its holdings in shares of NIO by 6,141.7% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 12,979,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $411,180,000 after acquiring an additional 12,771,205 shares during the last quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NIO in the 3rd quarter valued at $119,873,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of NIO by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 61,624,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,195,693,000 after acquiring an additional 3,187,731 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of NIO by 35.2% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 9,446,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $336,567,000 after acquiring an additional 2,458,313 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.37% of the company’s stock.

NIO Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company is also involved in the manufacture of e-powertrain, battery packs, and components; and racing management, technology development, and sales and after-sales management activities. In addition, it offers power solutions for battery charging needs; and other value-added services.

