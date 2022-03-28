Endo International (NASDAQ:ENDP) Updates Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

Endo International (NASDAQ:ENDP – Get Rating) (TSE:ENL) updated its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.350-$0.450 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.480. The company issued revenue guidance of $595 million-$635 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $685.47 million.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Endo International from $11.00 to $6.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Barclays lowered shares of Endo International from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and cut their price objective for the company from $5.00 to $2.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Endo International from $8.00 to $4.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Endo International from $5.00 to $3.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Endo International from a hold rating to a strong sell rating and set a $2.50 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $4.79.

NASDAQ:ENDP opened at $2.36 on Monday. Endo International has a 12-month low of $1.94 and a 12-month high of $8.11. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $2.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.83.

Endo International ( NASDAQ:ENDP Get Rating ) (TSE:ENL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $789.43 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $733.97 million. Endo International had a negative net margin of 20.49% and a negative return on equity of 90.96%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.75 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Endo International will post 1.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in Endo International by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 320,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,206,000 after buying an additional 6,572 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its stake in Endo International by 108.1% during the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 871,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,278,000 after buying an additional 452,778 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP grew its stake in Endo International by 106.0% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 183,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $691,000 after buying an additional 94,595 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Endo International by 11.0% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,280,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,094,000 after buying an additional 425,177 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Endo International by 4.7% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,163,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,012,000 after purchasing an additional 97,708 shares during the last quarter. 73.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Endo International Plc operates as a pharmaceutical company. It focuses on developing, manufacturing, and distributing of branded and generic pharmaceutical products. The firm operates through the following segments: Branded Pharmaceuticals, Sterile Injectables, Generic Pharmaceuticals and International Pharmaceuticals.

