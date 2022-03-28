180 Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 52 Shares of Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM)

180 Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Get Rating) by 5.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 849 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 52 shares during the quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Humana were worth $319,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Austin Asset Management Co Inc bought a new stake in Humana during the 4th quarter worth about $855,000. Capital City Trust Co. FL bought a new stake in shares of Humana in the 4th quarter valued at about $223,000. RMB Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Humana in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,105,000. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Humana by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,128 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $523,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of Humana by 16.0% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,458 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $676,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. 92.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HUM opened at $435.54 on Monday. Humana Inc. has a 1-year low of $351.20 and a 1-year high of $475.44. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $419.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $427.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The stock has a market cap of $55.20 billion, a PE ratio of 19.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.95.

Humana ( NYSE:HUM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The insurance provider reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.01. Humana had a return on equity of 17.39% and a net margin of 3.53%. The business had revenue of $21.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.28 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($2.30) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Humana Inc. will post 24.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a $0.7875 dividend. This represents a $3.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. This is a boost from Humana’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. Humana’s dividend payout ratio is 12.35%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Humana in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $472.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $486.00 price objective on shares of Humana in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their price objective on Humana from $470.00 to $431.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Humana from $418.00 to $435.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Humana from $529.00 to $452.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $484.36.

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail, Group and Specialty, and Healthcare Services. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

