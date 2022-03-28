Great Diamond Partners LLC Sells 1,038 Shares of Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW)

Great Diamond Partners LLC decreased its holdings in Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW – Get Rating) by 13.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,496 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 1,038 shares during the period. Great Diamond Partners LLC’s holdings in Lamb Weston were worth $411,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in shares of Lamb Weston by 96.0% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 537 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in Lamb Weston in the 4th quarter worth about $44,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in Lamb Weston in the 3rd quarter worth about $54,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its position in Lamb Weston by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Vigilant Capital Management LLC raised its position in Lamb Weston by 48.3% in the 4th quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 1,007 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares during the period. 91.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on LW shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Lamb Weston from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $54.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Lamb Weston from $79.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Lamb Weston from $70.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Lamb Weston has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $75.17.

In related news, SVP Gerardo Scheufler sold 3,768 shares of Lamb Weston stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.35, for a total transaction of $261,310.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, SVP John C. Hatto sold 500 shares of Lamb Weston stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $35,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:LW opened at $57.22 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $8.31 billion, a PE ratio of 43.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.54 and a beta of 0.70. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $61.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $60.09. Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $49.71 and a one year high of $85.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.37, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 2.48.

Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 6th. The specialty retailer reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1 billion. Lamb Weston had a net margin of 4.98% and a return on equity of 54.36%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.66 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. will post 1.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 6th will be given a dividend of $0.245 per share. This represents a $0.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 5th. Lamb Weston’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 74.81%.

Lamb Weston announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Friday, December 17th that permits the company to repurchase $250.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the specialty retailer to repurchase up to 3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc engages in the production, distribution, and marketing of value-added frozen potato products. It operates through the following business segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. The Global segment includes branded and private label frozen potato products sold in North America and international markets.

